Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has charged the newly elected chairmen to listen attentively to the needs of the people and engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders to foster an inclusive government that ensures a more prosperous future for all.

This is even as the governor urged the chairmen to de-emphasise personal gains in leadership and instead focus on bringing democratic deliverables closer to the people, adding that leadership is about service and sacrifice, not personal glory.

Governor Alia, who gave the charge during the inauguration of the chairmen in Makurdi, also urged them to be diligent in providing strategic leadership that will uphold the highest governance standards without fear or favour.

According to him, “This event marks a significant moment in the life and future of local government administration in Benue, especially as it concerns our people at the grassroots who came out in their numbers on Saturday to overwhelmingly choose you at the polls.”

“I want to congratulate all of you and our great party for your emergence. I also reserve special congratulations to the entire people of Benue for this victory. Their informed choices and unanimous voices at the polls are a clear indication of their firm belief in the new Benue, which our party is determined to build, right from the federal government, through the state, down to the local government levels.”

“To you, the newly elected chairmen, as you step into these roles, I charge you on a mission of utmost importance.

Your duties would require you to work diligently, to provide strategic leadership, and to uphold the highest standards of governance without fear or favour. This is a responsibility that demands integrity, foresight, and a steadfast dedication to the principles of accountability, transparency, fairness and honesty in all your dealings.”

“As you all know, the time for politicking is over; this is a time to hit the ground running. I, therefore, encourage you to extend an olive branch to members of the opposition parties by entertaining ideas and constructive criticisms aimed at entrenching democracy and good governance.

While charging them always to be guided by the principle of a free marketplace of ideas, the governor said, “As you return to your various local government areas, ensure to swear in the councillors therein as soon as possible.”

Alia, who wishes all the newly elected chairmen all the best as they begin their journey of stimulating progress, unity and hope for every Benue son and daughter within their various local government areas, enjoined them to always count on his support and that of his entire administration.