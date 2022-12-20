Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has for the second time failed to appear before the House of Representatives to brief the lawmakers on the new cash withdrawal limit policy of the apex bank.

Sequel to this, the House has again rescheduled the appearance for Thursday, December 22, the last day of plenary for the year 2022.

The CBN governor was initially due to appear before the lawmakers on December 15, but it was rescheduled after he sent a letter to the parliament, stating that he was out of the country to the United States with President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the plenary session on Tuesday, Emefiele, again, through a letter signed by Edward Adamu, CBN deputy governor, Corporate Services, said he was not yet to be back in the country.