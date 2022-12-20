The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the 2022 enlistment process of suitable graduates and post-graduates for Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) cadets in various professions of the Service.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, in a statement said NAF enlistment processes were free of charge and no payment should be made at any point of the exercise.

He warned that the NAF has not commissioned any agent or person(s) to carry out any activity related to enlistment into the Service.

“Applicants should therefore be wary of fake agents and fake online portals out there to prey on innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians,” he said.

He added that interested applicants must be Nigerian citizens, single and must be between the ages of 20 and 30 year-old

Additionally, applicants must possess a minimum qualification of Second Class Upper Division or Upper Credit from recognised Universities, Polytechnics and other tertiary institutions, adding that NYSC discharge certificate is compulsory.

Interested applicants are to apply online via NAF recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng from December 19, 2022 to January 30, 2023.