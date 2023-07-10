CASIO, SKLD Reiterate Commitment To Provide Genuine Calculators

CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co. Limited, in partnership with Nigerian distributor SKLD, have restated commitment to provide genuine calculators.

Both companies held a dealer conference in Lagos to underscore the significance of genuine CASIO calculators. With a resolute focus on fighting counterfeit/fake products, the event had in attendance prominent stakeholders across the education sector, distributors, and notable CASIO headquarters representatives, including general manager, Mr Koji Shinjo and senior education specialist Koichi Danjo from Educational Sales and Planning Department, CASIO headquarters, Japan.

Speaking on the event, the managing director of CASIO Middle East and Africa, Takashi Seimiya, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to providing genuine calculators.

“Through backing teachers and fostering collaborations, CASIO is championing the fight against counterfeit/fake calculators while meeting the rising demand for genuine ones in the Nigerian market. We are not only equipping teachers across the country with the necessary skills to effectively integrate CASIO technology into their classroom lessons, but also ensuring Nigerian students have equal opportunities and a level playing field in their academic pursuits,” he said.

He added that the dedication to supporting students aligns with CASIO’s broader vision of nurturing global competitiveness and preparing them to thrive in an interconnected world.