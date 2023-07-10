Customs To Decongest Ports, Auction Overtime, Abandoned Cargoes

In a bid to decongest nation’s seaport due to overtime cargoes, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has disclosed that, it will facilitate the auctioning or destruction of abandoned cargoes and containers at the seaports according to the Customs service act, 2023.

Speaking during the meeting held at Customs Headquarters Abuja, the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the Customs Service Act 2023 prohibits traders from stacking cargo and containers at the ports for a long time.

He, however, stated that, the Service will according to the law facilitate the auction or destruction of such items to serve as a deterrent to defiers.

Adeniyi urged stakeholders to collaborate with the Service to implement the policies that create sufficient space at the ports.

He also discussed the need to strategise on implementing policies that will pave the way to boosting trade facilitation amongst many others.