Tournament co-hosts, New Zealand, have been knocked out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup as the fellow co-hosts, Switzerland, got the draw they needed to advance as Group A winners.

New Zealand began the day in second position in the group, but Norway moved above them, thanks to a convincing 6-0 victory over the Philippines.

Jacqueline Hand hit the post for New Zealand but they could not get the win they needed to stay in the competition.