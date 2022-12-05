Isaiah Okonofua has emerged overall winner of the 2022 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Golf Cup.

The annual golf tourney staged on the18-hole green course of the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja featured 160 participants.

Okonofua, playing on handicap 14, scored a cumulative gross of 81 and 67 nett to finish as the overall winner of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Suleiman playing off handicap 4 with a net of 79 emerged as men’s gross winner

He was closely followed by Julius Fadairo who played with a handicap of 7 to finish as first runner-up with a net of 85.

V.O Adedipe won the men’s division 1 (handicap 0-10) category after playing from the 9 handicap with 81 gross and an impressive 72 net.

S.O. Sanya finished as first runner-up in the category playing off handicap 6 with 81 gross and 75 net.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the CBN Staff category, R. Uje-Eje, playing off handicap 30 with a gross score of 90 and net 69 emerged winner.