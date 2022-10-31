The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) in partnership with Global Info Swift Consulting Limited, took its campaign train to the University of Lagos(UNILAG) where it onboarded students as well lecturers on the enaira platform.

This is even as the apex bank revealed that it is working with entities like the payment service providers, Remita and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to fast-track international transactions via the enaira platform.

CBN’s director, Information Technology department and co-ordinator, Technical Working Committee, eNaira secretariat, Hajiya Rakiya Mohammed, speaking at the event, noted that, the apex bank targeted students as they are more in tune with technology. Mohammed, who was represented by the IT officer at CBN, Dr Khalipha Nuhu, said, the apex bank has been engaging a number of organisations, groups, institutions and students and part of the objective of the e-Naira is to bring everyone on board while adding that one can onboard using different types of platforms.

“We are currently working with different entities like payment service providers, Remita, IMTOs and as it is now, we are currently in the stage where we are trying to integrate with IMTOs. Through your e-Naira wallet you can do international remittances and payment but it is not like forex trading where you do bureau de change activities.

“We know students are innovative, they are the leaders of tomorrow. They are the people who are more in tune with technology. So, our hope is that engagements are going to be positive and also students become ambassadors.

“We have been engaging a number of organisations, a number of groups, institutions and students and part of the objective of the enaira is to bring everyone on board that is everyone, every Nigerian. We are not leaving everyone, anybody behind.

“The advantage is you don’t even need to have a formal bank account to onboard on e-Naira and you can use your NIMC number which is part of our target to improve financial inclusion. So even people who are not in the formal banking sector can use e-Naira for transactions,” she pointed out.