The Nigeria Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna said they have made 132 Siezures of various contrabands worth N690,821,657.94 Duty Paid Value (DPV) in the last 60 days.

Comptroller Albashir Hamisu who made the disclosure at a press conference shortly after showcasing the siezed items from the various states within the zone commended the Nigerian military for their collaboration that assisted in the successes achieved in exposing the smugglers.

He said, although the smugglers are getting more sophisticated, the customs wi always beat them to their games untill they stop their economic sabotage.

The siezed items include 758 bales and sacks of foreign used clothes, which was intercepted through information gathered from the military, 749 (50kg) bags of foreign rice and another 65 (25kg)bags of perboiled foreign rice, 533 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni as well as 473 cartons of foreign pharmaceutical products.

Other Siezures are 70 parcels of marijuana (Indian hemp), 59 (5litres) jerricans of vegetable oil, 47 bags of foreign fertilizers( NPK 50:50:50), 245 pieces of foreign used motor tyres, 221 kegs premium motor spirits (25litres), 116cartons of foreign female shoes and 10(25litres) oof foreign vegetable oil

Also displayed were 24 units of vehicles comprising of 4 used as means of conveyance and 20 units used vehicles, 14 cartons of foreign body cream, 12 cartons of foreign cigarrets and tobacco snuff, 39 sacks of foreign used shoes and 2 sacks of foreign hand bags.

According to Hamisu, “If we allow these items to come in, our factories will not survive and you know the federal government is committed to the growth of our agricultural sector and is even giving loans to farmers to thrive, so we cannot let anyone import rice,” he said.

“A layman may wonder why we intercept spaghetti, but we have several producers of spaghetti. FG stopped importation of spaghetti to strengthen the economy and create jobs. In view of this, let them go to Customs formation to find out things they can import. So that they don’t waste their investments,” he said.

On the siezed vehicles he said, importation of cars is not banned in Nigeria, but can only be allowed in through the airport or seaport, where appropriate duties are paid.

“I know sometimes, the victims of these are being deceived by some dubious businessmen by not telling them the truth. The general public must be rightly informed to stop the wasting of their investments. Some of those vehicles seized are worth over N54m, the Hilux vehicles here, you cannot get any less than N25m,” he said.

Meanwhile, rhe seized cannabis (Indian hemp) was handed over to the Asstant Commander Narcotics from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ali Ado Kubau who co.mended FOU Zone B for doing a good job.

He said, “ I was here weeks back to collect similar substance. This is a seizure that ensures everybody goes to sleep with both eyes closed. This is what propels bandits to unleash whatever terror on innocent people, they even request Indian Hemp now as part of condition to release kidnapped victims.

“I want to commend the NCS for this, it is a wonderful seizure, we will continue to work together to ensure everyone goes to sleep with two eyes closed,” he said.

When asked what happens to the previous seizures in NDLEA custody, he explained that their stores are filled up but waiting for necessary court clearance to destroy them.

“Our stores at the moment are filled up with exhibits and we are waiting for approval to embark on destruction of the exhibits. Once your store is stockpiled, you get permission from the courts to destroy. It goes through several process, we conduct investigation to ensure it is exactly what it is, we destroy it,” he said.