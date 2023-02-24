Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has beamed its searchlights on public officers participating in the 2023 general election for any violations of the law.

According to CCB, it is the first time it will be deploying its staff in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the purposes of monitoring public officers in an election, adding that the aim is to ensure president Muhammadu Buhari leaves a legacy of free, fair and credible elections.

At a press conference yesterday, the chairman of CCB, Prof Isah Mohammed, said anyone that does not comply or breach the CCB Act would be dealt with.

He said, “The CCB is mandated by the provisions of paragraph 3(d) and (e) of Part I of the Third Schedule to the CFRN 1999 (as amended) thus: ‘(d) Ensure compliance and where appropriate, enforce the provisions of Code of Conduct or any law related to;

“’(e) Receive complaints about non-compliance with breach of the provisions of the Code of Conduct or any law in relation to the complaint and where appropriate, refer such matters to the Code of Conduct Tribunal’;

“In view of the above, monitoring of the 2023 general elections starting from Saturday, 25th February, 2023, is a commitment towards ensuring that the president leaves behind a legacy of the freest, fairest and credible election ever conducted in the electoral history of this country. The CCB is therefore willing to work with all stakeholders in a harmonious atmosphere to bring about the desired result.

“By this arrangement, the monitoring activity shall be carried out in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Accordingly, CCB is deploying its manpower from the state offices for observation and monitoring activity during the entire process of the exercise. The CCB shall focus the monitoring activity generally on the electoral process as provided by the Electoral Act, 2022, 2023 general elections Guidelines and such extant laws and circulars governing the conduct of elections.

“In sum, we shall observe whether or not a public officer in this exercise has put himself or herself in a position where his or her personal interest conflict with the duties and responsibilities assigned to him or her;

“Observe whether or not an officer in this exercise asks for or accept any benefit of any kind in the discharge of his or her duties;

“Observe whether or not officers in this exercise receive any inducement or bribe in the discharge of this exercise; and observe whether or not a public officer in this exercise abuse his or her office or do any act prejudicial of the rights of any other person contrary to electoral principles and practices,” Mohammed said adding that any public officials that violate the CCB code will be dealt with.