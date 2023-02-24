Civil Society Groups for Good Governance has commended the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa on his tremendous achievements since assuming office, saying that his works will always be reference points of courage in the task of fighting economic and financial crimes.

This commendation was made by the president of the groups, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, when his team paid a courtesy visit to the commission in Abuja.

He said the EFCC under the current administration had done tremendously well, especially with its record of highest number of convictions since inception and that the attacks against the commission are coming from corrupt elements out to demean its good works.

Part of the statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Ogakwu noted that, “There is a civil society group in Lagos saying that they will not stop until the chairman steps down and it behooves us as stakeholders in the Nigerian project, to look into those issues by doing a background check on what necessitated the action, despite the tremendous achievements of this administration.

“We discovered that the campaigns were antics of politicians looking for a cover-up for their wrong doings,” he said.

Responding, the secretary to the commission, Dr George Ekpungu, commended the works of the groups, stating that EFCC was ready to collaborate with any group in the fight against corruption.

He said, “We recognise that the civil societies are the front burners in the fight against corruption and they are the wheels through which a society is mirrored. I can tell you that there has never been a better fight against corruption than this administration. We have a chairman that is young, visionary, intelligent and ready to do the work but we all know that when you fight corruption, it will definitely fight back. As long as we are here, we will continue to stand up to the fight.”

Ekpungu charged the group to continue to stay true and collaborate with the commission as the anti-graft war cannot be won in isolation.