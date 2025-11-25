The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the opening of applications for mid-level positions within the Federal Fire Service (FFS), inviting eligible public sector workers to apply within one week of the announcement.

The notice, e-signed by the Secretary of the Board, Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd), and dated November 25, 2025, outlined vacancies across several mid-management ranks.

These include: Deputy Controller of Fire (DCF), CONPASS 14, Assistant Controller of Fire, CONPASS 13, Chief Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 12, Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 11, and Deputy Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 10.

According to the Board, applications must be submitted via [email protected] within the stipulated timeframe. It cautioned that “multiple applications will automatically disqualify a candidate.”

Applicants must email scanned copies of all required documents in PDF format to the designated address. The Board stressed that all submissions must be made exclusively through the specified email and must be received by December 15, 2025, adding that the application process was entirely free.

CDCFIB, however, said that only serving officers in Federal, State, or Local Government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were eligible to apply.

Additional requirements include:

Minimum height: 1.65m for men, 1.60m for women.

Proof of physical and mental fitness.

Application addressed to the Secretary to the Board via the dedicated email.

Letter of Identification from the Local Government of origin.

Evidence of Confirmation of Appointment.

Three years APER/PMS.

Certified True Copy of Record of Service.

No criminal record

Copies of all previous appointment letters.

Medical Certificate of Fitness from a government-recognised hospital.

Must not be in financial embarrassment.

The Board clarified that personnel of the paramilitary services were not eligible to apply.