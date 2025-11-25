The United Kingdom will begin strict enforcement of its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement from February 25, 2026, meaning travellers from 85 non-visa countries will no longer be allowed to board flights or ferries to the UK without securing advance digital permission.

Advertisement

The announcement, issued by the UK Home Office, formed part of a broader plan to transition to a fully digital immigration and border system.

“Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from 25 February 2026.

Advertisement

“Enforcing will mean that everyone who wants to come to the UK must have digital permission through either an ETA or an eVisa. Carriers will be checking people before they travel,” the Home Office stated.

Officials explained that the measure supports the UK’s move toward a contactless border. Once enforcement begins, all visitors travelling for tourism, business, family visits, or transiting through UK passport control must hold an ETA, even if they are not required to obtain a visa.

The ETA system was launched in October 2023 and has been implemented gradually. More than 13.3 million applications have been submitted since the rollout began. Authorities said the phased approach helped travellers adjust to the system before it became mandatory.

During the rollout, enforcement was deliberately relaxed to minimise disruption—mirroring the approach taken by countries such as the United States and Canada when introducing similar systems.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, said the policy enhances the UK’s ability to screen travellers before arrival.

“ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and give us a fuller picture of immigration,” he said.

Tapp added that digitising entry processes will improve the experience for legitimate travellers.

“Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience,” he noted.

Travellers must apply via the official UK ETA app and pay a £16 fee. The application requires personal information, passport details, and travel plans.

Most applications are approved automatically within minutes, but the Home Office advised travellers to apply at least three working days before departure to allow time for any cases requiring manual review.

An ETA grants permission to travel but does not replace border checks. UK Border Force officers will continue to determine admissibility on arrival.

British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA. The exemption also applies to individuals who hold British nationality in addition to another nationality.

The Home Office advised dual nationals to travel with a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement, saying failure to do so may result in being denied boarding once the ETA becomes mandatory in February 2026.