The fact-finding team constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has met key stakeholders in Plateau State to seek ways to bring an end to the age-long crisis in state.

The meeting held at the 3 Division Auditorium in Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Jos at the weekend was attended by representatives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), local Fulani community and other local residents.

Led by Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu (rtd), the seven-member committee was formed to formulate effective strategies to resolve the prolonged conflict in the state.

The meeting aimed to seek input and advice from the federal and state governments as well as the military on how to conclusively halt the crisis.

In his opening, remarks, Maj. Gen. Agundu emphasised the necessity of unity, denouncement of criminal activities and the paramount importance of honesty in achieving the desired peace.

He encouraged political leaders to use conciliatory language and tone during their public engagements.

In separate remarks, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Plateau State chapter Rev. Father Polycap Lubo and chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam Plateau State chapter, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, condemned religious profiling and stereotyping of any ethnic group as criminals.

The religious leaders stressed the necessity for individual determination in ending the crisis. They recommended enhancing traditional institutions to address security concerns within their domains and emphasised the need to apprehend individuals who perpetuate conflict.