A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Reuben Atabo, has been appointed by Dangote Industries Limited to defend it in the case filed against the organisation by the Kogi State government.

In a letter dated October 21, 2022 and personally signed by the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, the company confirmed the appointment of the Senior Advocate.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to newspaper publications and other social media publications that Kogi State Government has instituted an action at the High Court of Justice of Kogi State holding at Lokoja against Dangote Industries Limited.

“We have appointed the firm of R.O. Atabo, SAN & Co. to defend the Suit. Dr. R.O. Atabo, SAN – the Principal Partner of R.O. Atabo, SAN & Co. has our instruction to collect all Originating Process in this matter on our behalf from the Registry of the Honourable Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This mode of service should be deemed as proper service on Dangote Industries Limited.”

Last week, the Kogi State government commenced legal action to reclaim ownership of former Obajana Cement Company which is now known as Dangote Cement Plc.

The legal action instituted on behalf of the state by Chief Joseph Daudu, at the High Court of Kogi State, Lokoja, has Dangote Industries Limited as the sole defendant.

Specifically, the claimant was seeking the nullification of the 2002 and 2003 agreement between it and Dangote Group on the grounds that the agreement lacked clear consideration of what should pass from Dangote to the state.

Among issues raised for the court’s determination were whether upon careful examination and consideration of the agreements made between the Kogi State Government and Dangote Industries Limited on July 30, 2002, and February 14, 2003, respectively, it was not apparent that consideration (an essential ingredient of a valid contract) was lacking?

The government also asked the court to determine whether in view of a clear lack of consideration, the agreements made between the Kogi State Government and Dangote Industries Limited on July 30, 2002 and February 14, 2003, respectively, were not null and void?