The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, collaborates with platform owners to ensure that only classified films and videos are distributed on their channels or platforms.

The executive director of the Board, Dr. Husseini Shaibu, was said to have disclosed this at a Round Table Forum in Lagos.

In a statement released by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Ogbonna Onwumere, Hussein spoke at the forum organised by the NFVCB with the theme, ‘Morality and Ethics in Film Production in Nigeria.’

He disclosed that “the Board and the platform owners are working on a protocol that will require any film or video work produced in Nigeria or imported into the country to be classified by the Board before it can be uploaded on any platform”.

According to him, the Board is working assiduously to ensure that it puts in place all the required infrastructures to meet the stakeholders’ demands before it implements the regime of mandatory content classification on digital platforms.

He reminded the filmmakers to classify their films and video works.

“The law says we are responsible for both analogue and digital distribution in Nigeria,” he declared, admonishing filmmakers to submit films or videos for classification before uploading them to streaming platforms.

A notable director and filmmaker, Teco Benson reiterated the filmmakers’ commitment to submit their films, musicals, and skits for classification.

He challenged the figures posted recently by the NFVCB, stating that they did not reflect the total number of films produced in the country.