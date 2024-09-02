The Mandate Movement has applauded Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the timely reintroduction of the ‘Ounjè Eko’ Sunday market, which provides a 25% discount on essential food items, saying it will help to alleviate the current economic hardship in the country.

The chairman of the group, Abdullahi Ayinde Enilolobo, speaking through a member of his Central Working Committee (CWC), Prince Adewale Arogundade, commended governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to alleviating residents’ economic burden.

He highlighted the importance of the ‘Ounjè Eko’ initiative, noting that it will significantly ease the financial pressures on families across the state.

“The reintroduction of the ‘Ounjè Eko’ Sunday market by Governor Sanwo-Olu is not just a strategic move; it is a lifeline for many Lagosians struggling with the high cost of living.

“This initiative, offering a 25% discount on essential food items, reflects the governor’s deep understanding of the challenges faced by the people and his dedication to their well-being,” he added.

Initially launched in March, the ‘Ounjè Eko’ Sunday market was temporarily halted after a few weeks. However, with the governor’s directive, the market resumed operations yesterday, offering Lagos residents discounts on staples such as rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper. Previously spread across 57 locations in Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Epe, and Badagry divisions, these markets are expected to provide residents with a convenient and affordable shopping experience.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso confirmed that Governor Sanwo-Olu issued the directive for the market’s return, which was communicated by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya.

The Mandate Group urged residents to take full advantage of the ‘Ounjè Eko’ Sunday market, emphasising its significant impact on household budgets.