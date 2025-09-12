The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have approved Wema Bank Plc’s N150 billion rights issue.

The bank concluded its Rights Issue on May 21st,2025, having opened the Issue on April 14th,2025.

This Rights Issue was undertaken in response to the CBN’s directive on the recapitalisation of banks in the country. With the successful completion and regulatory approval, Wema Bank has now met the N200 billion minimum capital requirement applicable to commercial banks with national authorisation.

In addition to the Rights Issue, Wema Bank also recently concluded a N50 billion Private Placement, which is now awaiting regulatory reviews, even as this additional capital raises the bank’s total capital base above the regulatory threshold, further strengthening its buffer, enhancing its shock-absorption capacity, and positioning the Bank for sustained growth.

Commenting on the bank’s success in meeting the regulatory threshold ahead of the 24-month timeline, Wema Bank’s MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, reaffirmed its promise of delivering the best value as it continues its growth journey.

Oseni said, “As a growth-driven bank, the industry recapitalisation requirement came as a welcome mission, and we undertook it with complete confidence. Our success in surpassing the N200 billion benchmark ahead of the 2026 deadline not only reinforces our strong financial standing as a bank but also attests to the mutual trust and confidence that exists between

“Wema Bank and its shareholders. We do not take this trust for granted, and we take this moment to firmly reiterate our commitment to continue delivering optimum value to every shareholder and stakeholder of Wema Bank.”

He stressed that the conclusion of these capital-raising initiatives reinforces the bank’s prudential position and provides a solid foundation for long-term stability. It also reflects the continued confidence of stakeholders in Wema Bank’s governance, financial performance, and strategic direction.