The development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) with support from Ford Foundation West Africa office held a two-day training for 40 Friday mosque imams on Islamic perspectives in preventing women and girls from harm.

The workshop aimed to equip the clerics with the knowledge and tools needed to educate and guide their communities on Islamic teachings that protect women and girls from harm.

The project Coordinator, Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) for GBV Prevention in Northern Nigeria, Ahmad Abdullahi Ahmad, said the training provided the clerics insights from the Egyptian study tour on Islamic principles that advocate prevention of women and girls from all forms of violence and harm.

He added that the aim was also to strengthen the capacity of imams to integrate these teachings into their sermons and community outreach, noting that there was need to foster collaboration among religious leaders in the fight against GBV within their local communities.

The commissioner for religious affairs in Kano State, Ahmed Tijjani Auwal noted that they learned a lot from Egypt, especially what Islam says about cases of GBV and rights of women.