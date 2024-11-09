Yobe State government has reopened Government Senior Day Secondary School, Bara, in Gulani local government area, 12 years after it was closed due to the activities of insurgents.

The school alongside Government Secondary Schools Goniri and Babbangida operated from a temporary site at Government Secondary School, Damaturu, since 2012.

The newly appointed principal of the school, Mr Sulaiman Tamali, made this known in Bara yesterday when he visited the Gulani local government council chairman, Alhaji Dayyabu Njibulwa.

He said the purpose of the visit was to introduce himself to the chairman and seek partnership with the council to move the school forward.

“ With this partnership, together we will raise the standard of teaching and learning at the school,” Tamali said.

Njibulwa noted that the reopening of the school signalled significant improvement in security of the area and the state at large.

He promised to provide support to the principal to enable him to achieve his mandate.

The chairman commended the state government and security agencies for their various roles in the peace currently enjoyed in the area. (NAN)