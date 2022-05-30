Parents have been advised to encourage their children to develop Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) skills in order to be self-reliant, instead of seeking for government employment.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kad ICT Hub, Yusuf Bashir, gave the advise during the 2022 Kaduna Innovation Challenge, which was organized by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology, as part of the Kaduna @55 celebrations.

Kaduna State turned 55 on May 27, 2022, and to commemorate this milestone, Kad ICT Hub STEM and Creativity Festival was held at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua hall.

The CEO of Kad ICT Hub further advised that ‘’students need to understand business principles, you have to be identified as an honest person, innovating opportunities to expand your business.’’

According him, a programmer needs ‘’to think a lot, you need to come up with ideas that will sell in markets, hence there, there’s need to sit down and consult your mates on which problems are worth solving.’’

Speaking further, he said that the Innovation Challenge comprised the Hackathon, as well as the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Creativity Festival.

“The Hackathon is a computer programming competition that seeks to create digital solutions to problems related to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while the STEM and Creativity Festival involving secondary school students and university undergraduates, include workshops aimed at developing the minds of the youths into more positive endeavours,’’ he explained.