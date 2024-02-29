The prestigious CEO Summit at Liberty University has appointed Nigerian consultant Kunle Yusuff as a business investment advisor.

Yusuff, the executive vice chairman and CEO of Merited Negotiating Consulting Ltd, will serve as a consultant to the Liberty University CEO Summit, providing guidance on business investments and partnerships.

The CEO Summit is an annual event that connects over 500 business leaders, CEOs and government officials to improve investment opportunities and leadership principles.

Previous speakers have included Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Yusuff’s appointment provides an opportunity to enhance investment prospects aligned with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope economic agenda.

It also cements economic ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.

“This will definitely promote and enhance the investment opportunities as captured in President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda,” Yusuff stated.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, Yusuff stated that Merited Negotiating Consulting Firm is already collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the processes and procedures.

Yusuff, also doubles as the director-general, Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative in Nigeria.

Yusuff will advise the CEO Summit on investments in sectors like agribusiness, oil and gas, marine transportation, manufacturing, and banking.

The 2024 Liberty University CEO Summit will take place September 23-24. Yusuff’s appointment signifies the Summit’s desire to expand its global perspective and opportunities.