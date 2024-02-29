National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday arraigned a businessman, Peter Obih before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly obstructing NAFDAC officials from carrying out their inspection activities.

Obih was arraigned before Justice Ogazi Nkemakonam alongside his company, Sea Map Nigeria Limited, on a three-count charge filed by NAFDAC prosecutor Ngozi Emma-Afoke.

The agency alleged that the defendants on or about the 18th of July, 2023, at Plot C23, Amuwo Odofin Industries Layout, Amuwo, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Court, obstructed the officers of NAFDAC.

The prosecutor, Mrs Emma-Afoke told the judge that the matter was for arraignment, adding that the defendants had been served with the necessary information.

She urged the court to order the defendant to enter the dock so that the charge could be read to them and their plea was taken.

The charge against the defendant reads “That you, Peter Obih, Male, 69 Years old and Sea Map Nigeria Limited, both of Plot C23, Amuwo Odofin Industries Layout, Amuwo, Lagos, on or about the 18th July 2023, at the address mentioned earlier, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable en Court, did obstruct the officers of NAFDAC in the performance of their lawful duty by the refusing to disclose the actual whereabouts of 1,139 cartons of unregistered drug products to wit: Crusader Medicated Soap, which the Nigeria Police, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos released to you on bond and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25(1) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act, Cap. N1, LFN, 2004 and punishable under Section 25(1) and (4) of the same Act, among others charges.