The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has once again brought global attention to the transformative role of NCS in safeguarding Nigeria’s borders.

Speaking at the 18th Africa Security Watch Conference in Doha, Qatar, the CCG shared a comprehensive account of the Service’s achievements in balancing security enforcement with trade facilitation.

In his keynote address titled “Protecting National Security Through Effective Border Control: The Nigeria Customs Example,” Adeniyi emphasised the vital role of border management in national security, describing borders as more than just geographical boundaries.

According to him, borders are critical gateways that determine a nation’s capacity to protect its citizens, safeguard its economy, and foster security.

The CCG highlighted how the NCS, empowered by the Nigeria Customs Act 2023, has successfully redefined its operational priorities to address emerging threats, enhance efficiency, and improve collaboration.

CGC Adeniyi noted that the Nigeria Customs Act 2023 represents a legislative milestone that has repositioned the NCS to thrive in a dynamic environment.

He also reflected on the significant strides made in 2024, which marked a year of unparalleled achievements for the Service, adding “Under my leadership, the NCS generated a record-breaking ₦5.1 trillion in revenue, a feat that underscores the agency’s innovative use of technology and improved compliance frameworks.”

“We have equally strengthened partnerships with both domestic and international stakeholders. The CGC noted that this achievement was not merely about numbers but also reflected the efficiency and resilience of the Customs workforce.” He said.

Adeniyi, however, described how, through intelligence-led operations, the NCS has intercepted several arms shipments, including 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of live ammunition in Onne Seaport.

“These efforts have significantly disrupted the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which remain a persistent threat to national security. Additionally, the NCS’s collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led to so many interceptions of illicit drugs.” CGC Adeniyi said.

He also brought attention to the Service’s role in combating wildlife trafficking, detailing how officers intercepted 4,200 kilograms of pangolin scales and ivory, underscoring the NCS’s dedication to biodiversity conservation and international compliance.

In the area of fighting against economic saboteurs who venture into smuggling and diversion of petroleum products, Adeniyi discussed the impact of Operation Whirlwind and highlighted how the Service, in collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), intercepted over 695,000 liters of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The CGC revealed that the use of geospatial technologies, such as satellite feeds and geo-mapping, has enhanced the Service’s surveillance and enforcement capabilities, ensuring that these operations are not only effective but sustainable.

In addition, a Gala/Award Night convened as part of the African Security Watch Conference held on Thursday 12 December 2024, in Doha, Qatar, the NCS clinched the coveted ‘Best National Security Service in West, East, and Central Africa 2023/2024’ award. The CGC also shared the spotlight, receiving recognition for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the organisation’s achievements.

The accolades recognise the Service’s outstanding performance in fortifying Nigeria’s borders, enhancing trade facilitation, and curbing transnational crimes through innovative enforcement strategies and technological advancements.