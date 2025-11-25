Chelsea’s statement victory over Barcelona stole the headlines on Tuesday night when Borussia Dortmund also cemented their place in the top eight but Man City lost.

Chelsea moved up to fifth in the league phase standings following a statement 3-0 win against Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund joining the Blues on 10 points courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Villarreal.

Manchester City remained similarly well placed despite missing the chance to go top of the table, having suffered a 2-0 home loss to Leverkusen.

Estêvão scored for a third successive league phase match and Liam Delap opened his European account as Chelsea cruised to victory.

After visiting forward Ferran Torres struck a fine early chance wide, Barça’s Jules Koundé inadvertently turned in Pedro Neto’s shot for the 27th-minute opener.

Ronald Araújo received a second caution for the Spanish side in the 44th minute, followed by Estêvão’s thrilling run and strike ten minutes after half-time and Delap’s finish from Enzo Fernández’s pass with 17 minutes remaining.

Player of the Match: Marc Cucerella (Chelsea).

The Werkself ended Man City’s unbeaten league phase start thanks to Alejandro Grimaldo’s well-taken strike and Patrik Schick’s glancing header. City almost claimed the opener early on, but Nathan Aké forced a fine reaction stop from Mark Flekken.

The visitors weathered the early pressure, and midway through the first half captain Grimaldo applied the finish to a well-worked Leverkusen counter.

The Bundesliga outfit were indebted to Flekken’s reactions on a number of occasions and doubled their advantage soon after the interval when Schick nodded in deftly from Ibrahim Maza’s curling cross.

Serhou Guirassy took his Champions League tally to 18 goals in 23 games – a total bettered only by Erling Haaland – as Borussia Dortmund eased to victory against winless Villarreal.

Guirassy headed in on the line seconds before half-time then added a second from a penalty rebound after Juan Foyth was sent off for handball on the line. Karim Adeyemi’s effort and a Daniel Svensson header clinched victory, with another missed spot kick inbetween from substitute Fábio Silva.