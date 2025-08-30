The Ondo State Police Command said its operatives have rescued Mr Ayodeji Akesinro, a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, who was abducted by gunmen on Thursday night.

Akesinro was abducted at his residence in Upenme community of Owo local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade disclosed that Akesinro was rescued by police operatives and members of the vigilante group in the community.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal immediately directed that the victim must be rescued at all costs upon receiving the report of the incident.

Acting on this directive, the Area Command in Owo, working in synergy with the Divisional Police Officer, police operatives and the vigilante group, launched a coordinated operation

“The joint team, working tirelessly and in close collaboration, deployed credible intelligence and embarked on aggressive bush combing operations throughout Thursday and into Friday night.

“Their sustained efforts paid off when the kidnappers, confronted in a gun duel, were forced to flee, abandoning the victim. He was rescued unhurt without any ransom being paid, immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for medical attention, and has since been joyfully reunited with his family,” Ayanlade said.

He commended the gallantry and resilience of the operatives and the Upeme Vigilante Group, noting that their collaboration and sacrifices were instrumental to the rescue.

“The invaluable role of members of the public, who provided timely and actionable information, is also greatly acknowledged,” Ayanlade said.