Adamawa State House of Assembly has directed ministries for environment, livestock and aquaculture, and water resources to fish out angry hippo attacking fishermen in Kiri Dam in Guyuk local government area.

A standing committee has been mandated to find out the immediate and remote cause of the attack by the animal in the river for necessary action and sympathised with victims attacked by the hippo.

The resolution of the House followed a matter of urgent public importance raised on the floor of the House by the member representing Shelleng constituency, Abubakar Isa, during Monday’s plenary following the recent attack by hippopotamus that killed a fisherman.

While presenting the motion, Abubakar Isa prayed to the House to urgently mandate relevant MDAs to provide lasting solution to the menace for the safety of Babban Daban fishermen and other activities to take place in the area.

He reminded the House that same incident happened in the area in 2015 and 2016 and he presented the matter on the floor of the House.

After various contributions on the matter by the members representing Yola South, Verre, Guyuk and Song constituencies, speaker of the House, Alhaji Aminu Iya Abbas, who presided over the session put the motion for the adoption of the prayers in a voice vote supported by the lawmakers present during the sitting.

He therefore directed the clerk of the House to communicate the resolutions to all relevant authorities for further action.