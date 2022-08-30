Minister of communication and digital economy, Isah Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will soon be in Kano to commission the multibillion-naira Phase Two Galaxy Back Bone Centre in order to provide Nigerians with free access to digital and other technological services.

Pantami made the disclosure yesterday during an inspection tour of the facility in Kano.

“I am here in Kano today to inspect this gigantic project being implemented by the Galaxy Back Bone Ltd, which is a federal government company as part of the initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to ensure that it provides ITC services to our citizens,” he said.

The minister revealed that the previous administration had executed what they called Nective One, thus the National Information and Communication backbone is the one which covers most of the states in the southern parts of the country.

He said the Buhari government is in the process of completing Nective two which covers the northern parts of the country.

According to him, this Data Four Centre in Kano will serve as regional office of the Galaxy Back Bone Ltd.

Pantami stated further that the Data Centre Storage Capacity is being implemented in phases and the first phase is 0.7 Petabite with a scope for expansion when the need arises.

“We built it based on the demands of our citizens and customers, because once you build a big one without demand, then the maintenance and sustainability will be a serious challenge.

“When our customers increase, we have provisions to also increase immediately without any delay so this is what we have for the First, Second, and Third Phases,” he said.