Chelsea have told Bayern Munich they have revoked permission for Nicolas Jackson to conduct a medical with them and have instructed the striker to return to London – having travelled to Germany to complete a loan move.

The decision was made after striker Liam Delap suffered a serious-looking hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, with manager Enzo Maresca saying post match that he may be out for “six to eight weeks”.

This follows a period Chelsea went from having four strikers to just one in 24 hours.

First, Christopher Nkunku joined AC Milan permanently for £36m, then Jackson flew to Germany to complete his move, while Delap was injured after sprinting for a ball in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

That left the in-form Joao Pedro, who has five goals in five starts, as Chelsea’s remaining striker.

When asked whether Jackson’s move could collapse after the match, Maresca said, “I just finished the game, came here and have no idea. We’re going to sit now and we’ll see. Honestly, I have no idea.

“When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one of them is injured for different weeks, probably it’s not enough.”