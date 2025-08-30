After years of protracted legal battles and decades of chieftaincy disputes, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Saturday, presented the Staff of Office to the Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu as the Alale of Akungba Akoko in Akoko South West local government area of Ondo State.

Advertisement

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who presented the staff of office to the monarch in Akungba, said the recognition of Oba Adu was the culmination of a long-drawn struggle for justice and the restoration of peace in the community.

“It is only logical to allow His Royal Majesty, Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu, who obtained favourable judgments at all levels of the judicial processes to enjoy the benefits of his legal victory in the best interest of fair play, equity, and justice,” the Governor declared.

He explained that although it was the turn of the Olugbade Ruling House to produce the next monarch following the passing of Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo in March 2025, the state government had to act in line with existing court rulings that validated Adu’s claim.

Aiyedatiwa stressed that the government remained neutral in all chieftaincy matters, assuring that the decision was not an endorsement of one ruling house over another, but a step to reconcile the warring factions within the Ole Ruling House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appealing for calm, he urged the Olugbade Ruling House to exercise patience. “This is not an expression of government’s preference for any ruling house whatsoever, but an action taken in the overall best interest of peace and tranquility in Akungba community,” the Governor said.

Congratulating the new monarch, Governor Aiyedatiwa reminded him of the enormous responsibility ahead.

“Kabiyesi, you are now a father to all. You must see your ascension to the throne as a service to your people. The staff of office should be employed to strengthen peace, unity, and cohesion of your town, not to victimize perceived opponents,” he cautioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor also highlighted his administration’s development strides in the region, including the reconstruction of the Akungba–Ikare Road into a dual carriageway and flood mitigation measures.

He restated government’s directive that roadside traders along the road should move to the Atiba Market for safety reasons.

On security, Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property through the strengthening of the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, commended the governor’s visionary leadership and respect for due process in resolving the age-long tussle.

Similarly, Chairman of Akoko South West local government, Hon. Ayo Ajana, described the event as the dawn of a new threshold for Akungba.

Oba Adu, expressed deep gratitude to God and appreciated the state government for making his installation possible.

“I lack human words to fully express my profound gratitude to the Almighty Father for making this day a reality. I am equally indebted to the Executive Governor of Ondo State for upholding the Supreme Court judgment on the Alale chieftaincy matter, which has culminated in my installation as the Alale of Akungba today,” the monarch said.

He described the occasion as historic, noting that it marked the fruition of a journey that began in 1951 with the aspiration of the Agure royal family to ascend the throne.

The monarch pledged to prioritise unity and development of the community during his reign.