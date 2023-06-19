Children Task States On Adoption Of Digital Learning Platform

Seventy five per cent of primary school age pupils are unable to read with understanding or solve a simple math problem, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed.

Lack of access to digital devices, stable internet connectivity, and the necessary digital skills to harness the power of technology for learning, has hampered the ability of children to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Though, the COVID-19 pandemic also disrupted traditional learning models, the pandemic also provided the right moment to reimagine education and ensure every child has an equal opportunity to succeed and have access to localised digital content that aligns with the Nigerian curriculum and cultural context.

The Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP), an online e-learning platform with mobile and offline capabilities, was deployed by the federal Ministry of Education with support from UNICEF, giving the mandate for its use in all public schools.

My findings showed that though, over 200 schools have deployed the platform, majority of public schools are yet to do so, due to poor or no ICT infrastructure and power to start the initiative.