Cosmetics and haircare businesses from China will be among the companies to feature in two special pavilions at Beauty West Africa, opening on Tuesday, November 36, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

According to the Operations Manager, Shanghai Maotong International Exhibition Co. Ltd, A.Michelle, the delegation comprises of more than 50 Chinese business representatives who shall exhibit thousands of beauty and personal care products, some of which were just being introduced to Africa for the first time.

“Having a central presence at Africa’s largest trade show for the beauty industry will help boost the $57 million beauty trade between China and Nigeria.”

A returning Chinese exhibitor stated, “we are delighted to be back at BWA 2024, for what is going to be the biggest event yet! We are excited to meet and network with the key decision makers across the thriving African beauty industry!

“Exhibiting at the show is always amazing and we have no doubt that this year will exceed our expectations yet again!”

According to Michelle, China is not the only country sending a sizeable trade delegation for the exhibition. Other countries with pavilions are Turkey, Pakistan, Korea, Egypt, and Malaysia and there will be a strong presence from India, Korea, Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and South America, among others.

The show will also put a spotlight on SMEs from Nigeria and West Africa, making Beauty West Africa the must-attend event of the year for anyone working in the beauty and haircare sector.

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events. Group Exhibition Manager Ken Baber regards the international exhibitors as a hugely important element of the show, helping to bring in an anticipated 5,500 visitors to meet more than 300 local and international exhibitors over the event’s three days, from November 26th to 28th.

As he explains: “Nigeria imported around $287 million worth of cosmetics, perfumes, toiletries and essential oils from around the world in 2023 , Around $48.6 million or 16% of this was from China with soaps accounting for a further $8.9 million.

“China also supplies what are described as mixtures of odoriferous substances worth $13.5 million as ingredients for use in manufacturing beauty and personal care products in Nigeria , so you can see how important a trade event like ours is to help boost the Nigerian economy.”

A breakdown of the beauty and personal care products imported from China into Nigeria in 2023 shows that the largest value sub-category is beauty/make-up preparations, including skin care preparations, accounting for $21.4 million of the imports from China. Hair care products totalled $5.4 million, while shaving products, depilatories and deodorants were worth $4.3 million. Perfumes contributed $735,000 and oral and dental hygiene products amounted to $2.8 million.

“We are delighted that China continues to want to have a vital presence at the show,” continues Mr Baber. “Like all our international exhibitors, China’s businesses are looking to build business relationships with local distributors and retailers and establish new partnerships across West Africa to the benefit of enterprises, beauty and hair professionals, and ultimately consumers.”

The text stated that vesides meeting with the vast array of exhibitors at Beauty West Africa, visitors will be able to attend the Beauty West Africa Conference running alongside the Exhibition, watch seminars and demonstrations on the latest styling techniques, and have hands on experience of using products.