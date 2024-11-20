The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, on Wednesday, vacated his seat in the House for a 15-year-old student, Muhammad Isa, as part of activities to mark this year’s World Children’s Day in the State.

At a special plenary session of the Kano State House of Assembly, organised in collaboration with UNICEF’s Kano Field Office, children from various schools in the State take over legislative seats and conduct proceedings, where they made calls to better their lots.

Presiding over the session, Isa emphasised the need to renovate public schools, equip them with instructional materials, and ensure the hiring of qualified teachers.

The children further urged the government to appoint professional educators to lead the Ministry of Education and its parastatals, ensuring effective management and the fulfillment of children’s educational needs.

Responidng, Speaker Falgore, represented by the Deputy Clerk of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, reaffirmed the Assembly’s dedication to empowering children through quality legislation. “Nigerian children possess potential that, if properly harnessed, will create a better society. That’s why we’re actively working as a legislative arm to ensure quality legislation aimed at enhancing the welfare of children is on the verge of passage, while others have already been enacted,” he stated.

UNICEF’s Communication Specialist, Mr. Samuel Kaalu, praised the Kano State House of Assembly for its commitment to children’s welfare, noting that the event reflected proactive policymaking.

More Photos Below: