Young Nigerian and African students with creative minds are inspired by the robust cooperation between Nigeria and other African countries under the platform of the Forum For China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as China drives innovation and cooperation in Space Science Technology with the continent.

This was the crux of “Talk With Taikonauts”, an event hosted by the Embassy of China in Abuja, focusing on China’s Tiangong space station and China-Africa aerospace cooperation at the Embassy on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The event was aimed at giving young Nigerian and African students across countries of the continent an opportunity of interacting with the Taikonauts, which is China’s version of astronauts, and their exploits in space technology.

Speaking after the event, a participant, Leon Onunaiju of Funtaj International School in Abuja, who asked the astronauts on what they do in their spare time while in space, commended the Chinese Embassy for putting up the programme. He acknowledged that the programme has transformed his worldview on how outer space operates and the importance of space technology.

Leon also stated that the programme offered him a good opportunity of knowing that China, Africa Aerospace Cooperation is a reality that will certainly take Africa to space in no distant time.

Also speaking, Alichukwu Munachi Maurice of the Army Day Secondary School, Abuja who also lauded the Chinese Embassy for the event, told reporters that he now has a new experience with space science and would want to be an astronaut given his exposure at the event. He acknowledged that Space Technology was vital for national development and transformation.

Tochi Akwatu, a tutor in Army Day Secondary School, Abuja who noted that the Chinese Embassy had greatly impacted Nigerian society, said the event had equipped her more on understanding of Space Technology and promised to replicate what she has learnt in her school.

One of the parents, Charles Onunaiju, who is also the Director, Centre for China Studies (CCS) Abuja, told reporters in an interview that the “event was a new frontier opened up by China to promote China -Africa Aerospace Cooperation within the framework of FOCAC.”

He added that the move further “strengthens the fact that space technology is vital in developing key technologies for human advancement,” adding that there were a whole range of opportunities in the offering.

Shafiu Maryam of Government Day Secondary School Dutse, Abuja said she was inspired by the woman astronaut and would like to become one. She said that “China has proven to be a worthy friend of Nigeria by organizing this event that has exposed young Nigerians to space technology.”

Recall that the chosen teenagers from Nigerian schools and across some countries in Africa, who participated virtually, asked questions to the Chinese taikonauts in the space station.

China’s self-reliance has defined its impressive space programme for years, which has opened up new frontiers of cooperation with Africa.

Recall that the FOCAC Dakar Action Plan 2022-2024 called for the two sides to enhance cooperation on space technology. Moreover, China will promote Africa’s space technology application and infrastructure development and use the space industry to drive social development and improve people’s living standards. A relevant sub-forum under the FOCAC framework is also expected to be established.