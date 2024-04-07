Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Delhi, India-bound passenger, Freeman Charles Ogbonna, at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos for ingesting 80 wraps of cocaine.

Ogbonna was arrested on Sunday, March 31, 2024, while attempting to board his flight to Delhi, India via Doha on Qatar Airways, with a Liberian international passport, bearing the name ‘Carr Bismark’. He was taken for body scan, which tested positive for ingestion of illicit drugs.

Preliminary checks revealed his real identity as Freeman Charles Ogbonna and was subsequently placed under observation in NDLEA custody, where he started to manifest signs of discomfort. Obviously choked by the volume of illicit drugs in his stomach and another substance taken to hold back excretion, the suspect soon began to retch before starting to vomit and excrete wraps of cocaine he ingested almost simultaneously.

The suspect, who claimed he was recruited into drug trafficking by one of his relatives, eventually passed out a total of 80 wraps of cocaine weighing 889 grams through his mouth and anus over a period of four days.

According to a statement signed by the

Director, Media & Advocacy,

NDLEA Headquarters Abuja, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said the great risk which almost took his life notwithstanding, Ogbonna said he was given the drugs to swallow at a hotel in Ipodo area of Ikeja with a promise to reward him with N300,000 cash if he successfully delivers the consignment in India.

In the same vein, NDLEA officers at the Lagos Airport on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, intercepted a drug mule, Imran Taofeek Olalekan at Gate C departure of Terminal 1 travelling to Oman with a check-in luggage and a backpack. When his check-in bag and backpack were subjected to thorough search, the operatives discovered a false bottom concealment of drugs in the check-in luggage and in the walls of the backpack.

The NDLEA officers swiftly moved in on a man who accompanied the suspect to the airport. He was later identified as Ishola Isiaka Olalekan, who recruited the trafficker.

Imran Taofeek Olalekan said he returned from Dubai some years ago but still has a valid residence permit on his old passport. He claimed he was promised N1,500,000 if he successfully delivered the consignment in Oman, while his recruiter, Ishola, was to be paid N200,000.

“Curiously, when the two bags were completely unpacked at the NDLEA office, a charm was found in one of the bags while another one was found on the drug mule who confessed that he traveled to Ibadan, Oyo State, to meet with an ‘Alfa’ that prepared the charm for him to ensure he was not caught during the trip.

“Another charm was also found on the intermediary, Ishola Isiaka Olalekan, who accompanied Taofeek to the departure area of the airport. Ishola claimed he procured the charms for the sum of N70,000,” Babafemi stated.

Also, at the Tincan seaport in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, intercepted 2,144 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing of 1,072kg. The seizure was made during a joint examination with Customs Service and other stakeholders of a container marked GAOU 6699215 coming from Montreal, but originated from Toronto, Canada.

The drugs packed in 46 jumbo bags were found concealed in used 2009 Lexus RX 350, 2011 Toyota Sienna, and 2009 Lexus ES 350 as well as used engines, automobile doors, tyres, and used household goods as well as big drums loaded into the container.

In Kano State, a 48-year-old suspect, Gidado Sani, who jumped the bail granted him by a Federal High Court in Kano on drug offence charges, was on Friday, April 5, 2024, re-arrested in Sharada area of the state with 85 blocks of cannabis weighing 50.1kg, while NDLEA operatives in Ogun state on Thursday 4th April, arrested another suspect Wasiu Jimoh, during a raid operation at Ilese Awo, with 84 parcels (62kg) of cannabis sativa.

Operatives in Lagos on Wednesday, April3m 2024, intercepted a suspect, Emeka Umeh with 506.2kg cannabis at Igbede, Ojo area of the state, while another suspect, Victor Okeke was nabbed on Friday 5th April at Igbo Elerin, Ojo, with 142grams of cannabis sativa and 175 litres of skuchies recovered from him. Attempt by 35-year-old Ifeanyi Udogwu to smuggle 1.5kg cocaine concealed in music speakers from Lagos through Aba, Abia state to his uncle, Ifeanyi Udogwu based in Cameroon was thwarted on Wednesday 3rd April when NDLEA officers working in collaboration with transport company, Young Shall Grow Motors, arrested him.

The Commands across the country balanced their drug supply reduction operations with War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaigns to schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres and communities. Some of these include: WADA sensitisation lecture for commercial drivers at the Osun State Transport Management System Complex, Osogbo; youths of Assembly of God Church, Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos; and drivers at Sunny Motor Park, Aroma, Awka, Anambra state, among others.

The statement added that while commending the efforts of the MMIA, Tincan, Ogun, Kano and Lagos State Commands of the Agency, for jobs well done in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), urged them and their compatriots across the country to remain vigilant and intensify their offensive action against drug cartels and their WADA advocacy campaign in every community nationwide.