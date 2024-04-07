A non-governmental organisation, Pad a Queen Initiative, has organised a menstrual health education programme for schoolgirls in Moro local government area of Kwara State.

The programme was organised in commemoration of the 2024 World Health Day, which is usually celebrated every April 7.

Over 100 secondary school students and women in Abati Tepatan, Oyun and Jokolu communities of the LGA participated in the sensitisation programme.

The programme featured female reproductive health education, menstrual health education, use and maintenance of reusable sanitary pads, free distribution of reusable sanitary pads, among others.

The community outreach tagged ‘Menstrual Health Education for All (MHEFA Outreach Project)’, was jointly organised by Pad A Queen Initiative (PAQi) in partnership with The Future Hope Child Aid Foundation (TFHCAF).

The deputy programme director for PAQi, Olateju Ridwan, said the organisation was established in the 2021 with the aim of creating awareness on menstrual hygiene and ensure that period poverty becomes a thing of the past.

He added that the NGO was working assiduously for the realisation of SDG3, which include education, health and sustainability.

He explained that the PAQi which had its first medical outreach in Ilorin on Saturday in commemoration of this year’s World Health Day, had distributed over 5,000 reusable pads since its establishment in various communities in Oyo State.

In her remarks, the vice principal of the Abati Tepatan Senior Secondary School, Hajia Habitat Salahudeen, commended PAQi for what she described as laudable service to humanity.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of knowledge gained at the programme by ensuring that they take the issue of personal hygiene very seriously.