As the world marks the World Food Day 2024, Chop2Green Nigeria Food Culture Initiative has concluded arrangement to plant 100 million trees for the great greenwall in the country.

The lead managing partner of the Kilishi Kulture Initiative, Mr. Victor Wilkinson Agih, in a statement, explained that Chop2Green Nigeria initiative exemplifies the kind of innovative approach needed to address food security and climate finance for ecosystem conservation across communities in Nigeria.

Mr Wilkinson added that, “By connecting food tourism with climate smart Opportunities to accelerate the Green Economy we are enhancing our agricultural and tourism sectors while promoting the right to foods for all.

“This initiative reflects multi-dimentional impact investment of the food heritage economy to guarantee renewed hope Towards building a resilient food system for a Green -Blue and circular economic growth in Nigeria.”

He further stated that the Kilishi Kulture Initiative was aligned with the call for the right to foods—not just any food, but a diverse range of nutritious, affordable, and safe foods that everyone can access.

He added that by spotlighting African heritage food commodities, the initiative emphasizes the potential for traditional food systems to contribute to food security, nutrition, and economic empowerment.

He said through Kilishi heritage food festivals across the continent, the initiative will foster regional collaboration, knowledge exchange, and showcase how Africa’s heritage foods can offer both nutritional value and economic resilience in the face of climate shocks, conflicts, and other crises.

He noted: “Kilishi represents more than just a cultural delicacy; it is a symbol of Africa’s shared history and a beacon of potential for sustainable food production and economic growth.

“Through the Kilishi Kulture Initiative, we are using the Halal food heritage to address today’s food security challenges and innovate Climate Finance particularly for the most vulnerable communities.

“The Kilishi Kulture food festival Initiative is a powerful platform for businesses to drive sustainable growth while supporting food security across Africa,” said Badamasi Burji, Managing Director/CEO of First-Class Refreshments.

“By harnessing the potential of Kilishi and other heritage foods, we are not only preserving our culinary traditions but also unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, innovation within the food sector, and community development.

“This initiative is about driving shared value, allowing businesses to contribute to food security while driving meaningful social and economic impact across Africa.”