Court Restores Mahdi Gusau As Zamfara Deputy Governor

A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja has restored Mr Mahdi Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara State following his impeachment by the state’s House of Assembly on February 23, 2022, in spite of a subsisting court order.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in the judgement, also set aside all the steps and actions taken by the House of Assembly, former Gov. Bello Matawalle and the state’s chief judge in the purported impeachment of Gusau during the pendency of the suit in court.

According to the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Ekwo, who held that the act of the then assembly’s speaker, ex-governor, chief judge and indeed others was an aberration and cannot be allowed to stand, described it as “null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

“I agree with the learned silk for the plaintiff/applicant that the court must protect its dignity by reprimanding the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants (speaker, governor and chief judge) and undoing the steps, acts or proceedings taken in the impeachment while this suit was pending,” he said.

The judge also held that contrary to the argument of counsel to 5th to 38th defendants, he did not see in any of the judicial authorities cited and relied upon by the lawyer that authorises any litigant to take extra-judicial action when a case was pending in court.

“Once parties have turned their dispute over to the court for determination, the right to resort to self-help ends.