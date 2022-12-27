Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received members of the Christian community, under the auspices of the Youths Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) on a Christmas homage at the Government House, Gombe.

The governor described the visit as heartwarming and one that fosters understanding and peaceful coexistence.

“The relative peace we enjoy in Gombe State could not have been realised without unity, understanding and trust among followers of different faiths in the state.

“Christians, Muslims and even pagans have all agreed to live peacefully and respect one another. I believe, it is on this backdrop that you paid me this important homage to strengthen the relationship and to share with us the joy of this season.”

He called on Christians to continue to preach the gospel of peace, love and kindness to the entire humanity, maintaining that “the main lesson behind Christmas is sacrifice.

“We all have the responsibility to be our brothers’ keepers and to pray for peace and development of our state and nation”, he added.

“I extend my best wishes to you and all citizens of the country. This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance. I call on all of us to reflect on the lessons of the season which presents an opportunity to love and to share”.

Recall that in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Governor Inuwa had released over 75 million to the Christian community in the state as part of his gesture to enable Christians mark the yuletide with ease considering the present economic hardship.

Apart from the funds, Governor Inuwa also ordered the distribution of 5000 bags of rice to facilitate a more joyous celebration.

The governor used the occasion to announce N11 million gift dolled out by his confidant and APC chieftain, Dr. Umaru Kwarainga (Sarkin Fulanin Gombe) for distribution to the Christian community across the 11 LGAs of Gombe State.

Earlier, the chairman YOWICAN, Deacon Haske said they were at the Government House in company of all the YOWICAN LGA chairmen and representatives of other denominations to pay homage to the governor and identify with his administration on the occasion of this year’s Christmas festivities.

He said the visit was part of activities organised by the YOWICAN to engage the Christian youths to take them away from satanic activities.

He assured that members of YOWICAN are solidly behind the governor owing to the youth-oriented policies and programmes initiated by his administration.

In their goodwill messages during the visit, Hon. Dauda Maaji Zambuk who was the chairman of the occasion, CAN chairman, Rev. Fr. Joseph Alphonsus Shinga, Engr Tony Nakalai, general manager ECWA Television International, commended the prudence and steadfastness of the governor in churning out developmental projects that have direct bearing on masses especially youths, assuring of their support to him and his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECWA TV boss lauded the governor for taking the lead among his peers and declared his support for his reelection bid, saying, ” We need you to complete the good works you have started in Gombe and we shall push for your victory and pray for your success, in the mighty name of Jesus!”.