President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu , the governor of Kebbi State as he marks his 61st birthday, describing him as “a symbol of service and dedication.”

The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu commended the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum as a capable leader who carries out his duties with “incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity.

“May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals,” says the president.

In a similar vein, the president congratulated Engineer Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

He described the Oyo State governor as a visionary politician with strong commitment to the progress and well-being of the nation.

According to him, “I wish him a very happy birthday and I pray to God for his good health and long life.”