Borno State Police Command has deployed over 3,000 personnel to secure churches and other places of worship during the Christmas and New Year celebrations .

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Yusufu disclosed this in a meeting with the Chairman of North-East Christian Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Bishop Mohammed Naga, in Maiduguri.

According to the CP, the meeting was called for the purpose of securing all churches and other places of worship during this festive period across the state.

“Today’s event at the Command was to ensure a peaceful and secure yuletide season in every part of Borno State,” he said.

CP Yusufu added that the security arrangement was as well as aimed at safeguarding the State’s border communities with Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

He, therefore, assured the bishop that the Command will deploy adequate security personnel to all the churches and other places of worship in the state.

The CP stressed that this will prevent any disruption to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year services. While acknowledging the Command’s efforts in protecting life and property, Bishop Naga pledged the support of the NCAN to the police in achieving their mandate.