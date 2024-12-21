Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has mourned the passing of veteran journalist and National Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria), Hajia Rafatu Salami who died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.

Governor Ododo condoled with members of Hajia Salami’s immediate family, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the International Press Institute (IPI) and the management of Voice of Nigeria (VON) where she worked as an Assistant Director, Digital Media until her death.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah said, “As we mourn the passing of our sister and one of the outstanding female journalists in Nigeria, we are comforted by her legacy of remarkable achievements as a courageous professional and a caring mother as well as her compassion for humanity, unwavering integrity and dedication to public service”, Ododo said.

The Governor prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for God to grant her family the fortitude to cope with the pain of the loss.

The late Hajia Rafatu Salami who hails from Ihima in Okehi local government area of Kogi State died at the age of 55 and has been buried at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja, according to Islamic rites.