Former Nigerian international and Olympic medallist Christy Opara has announced plans to empower between 200 and 300 girls through sports and mentorship in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

The Nigerian-American track and field athlete revealed her initiative at a press conference held in Abuja yesterday. She stated that the programme, sponsored by the Soho24 Foundation, aims to enhance educational opportunities for girls while fostering essential qualities instilled by sports, such as discipline, resilience, and teamwork. The project is set to launch on Saturday, 11 October.

Opara expressed her deep honour in participating in a historic initiative aimed at unlocking the potential of girls across Nigeria and Africa. She remarked, “Today is not just about making an announcement; it is about fulfilling promises and taking bold, decisive action for the girl child.”

Ambassador Opara passionately emphasised that every girl deserves access to quality education, the opportunity to showcase her talents, and a supportive network to help realise her dreams. “She deserves the chance to not just survive but to thrive, lead, and shine,” she declared.

The Olympian highlighted the initiative’s goal of promoting gender equality by empowering girls with confidence and mentorship, enabling them to excel on a global stage.

With a focus on creating a tangible impact, Opara announced that the programme will include life-changing experiences through workshops, mentorship sessions, and skill-building activities.

Additionally, a special novelty football match will be held between teams from the Paramilitary and Defence Headquarters, symbolising unity, inclusion, and partnership in this transformative effort.

Reflecting on her journey as an Olympian, mother, and advocate for youth, Opara shared her belief that greatness stems from resilience and community support. “We want to offer every girl child in Nigeria the opportunities they deserve,” she affirmed.

Opara concluded her address with a powerful commitment to nurturing a generation of girls who will break barriers and lead with pride. “Together, let us declare that no girl will be left behind,” she proclaimed.

At the press conference, Dr Caleb Gidado, former Director of Planning, Research and Documentation at the National Sports Commission, commended Ambassador Christy Opara for her foresight in giving back to society, describing her as a role model worthy of emulation.

“Thank you for organising this comprehensive programme to contribute to society. This is truly worthy of emulation. You haven’t just reached the pinnacle of your career; you’ve also won an Olympic medal, and now you’re here actively seeking to identify your successors. I firmly believe that this initiative will inspire many future gold medalists,” he stated.

DSP Adah Nwakaego, representing the Nigerian Police Force, applauded Ambassador Opara for partnering with the Police Campaign Against Crime and Other Vices (POCACOV) on the girl child empowerment initiative, highlighting the neglect faced by girls in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The girl child has long been neglected, and you, as a woman of dignity, have returned home to impact their lives and make them valuable members of society. We are grateful and deeply appreciate your partnership with POCACOV for this initiative,” she said.