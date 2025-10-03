Nigeria’s Men’s National Cricket Team, the Yellow Greens, delivered a commanding all-round performance to claim victory over Botswana in their latest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier encounter.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nigeria posted a competitive total of 166/8 in 20 overs. Despite losing early wickets, Sesan Adedeji anchored the innings with a composed 41 runs off 43 balls, while Vincent Adewoye provided late fireworks with a blistering 42 runs off 18 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. Prosper Useni (21 runs off 11 balls) and Isaac Okpe (11 runs off 7 balls) added valuable contributions to boost Nigeria’s total.

In response, Nigeria’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings. Skipper Sylvester Okpe led with 2 wickets for 19 runs, while Joshua Asia was outstanding, delivering 4 economical overs for just 11 runs, applying consistent pressure and earning the Player of the Match award. Peter Aho and Ridwan Abdulkareem were also economical, conceding 24 runs each in their four-over spells, helping Nigeria to close out the match confidently.

With this result, Nigeria will now play Uganda in the 5th Place Playoff on 4 October, as they look to finish their campaign on a strong note.