Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, is on the shortlist to become the new head coach of the Canada national team.

Lampard has been out of work since last summer, following his stint as the interim coach of the Blues.

The 45-year-old is waiting for the right offer to come along, but it is not known if a job overseas would appeal to him.

According to The Telegraph, Canada has shortlisted Lampard as their search continues for a manager, who will lead the team to the 2026 World Cup.

It is a huge tournament for the country that will be co-hosting alongside the USA and Mexico.

Mauro Biello is currently Canada’s interim head coach, having been assistant to John Herdman, who held the job from 2018 to 2023 when he resigned to take charge of Toronto FC.