The Love of Christ Generation Church says it is set to organise a national prayer conference for Nigeria and the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The founder of the church, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, made this known yesterday in Abuja during an awareness campaign for the conference with the theme: “The Comforter,” scheduled to be held on July 20, 2024.

Ajayi said as they celebrate the Comforter coming to Abuja, she is confident that Nigeria’s story is about to take a transformative turn.

She said the conference would draw participants from across the nation, offering comfort, hope and spiritual rejuvenation to those in need.

“This event aims to raise awareness and inform the people that we are coming to Abuja to pray for our beloved country, Nigeria. We will gather to pray for our president and proclaim to the world that Nigeria is going to be great. Join us in faith and unity to shape a brighter future for our nation,” she stated.

She said the event started in the United Kingdom in 2017, followed by successful gatherings in the United States in 2018, and at the CBS Abuja in 2019 and that this year, the event will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.