Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has assured that adequate compensation would be paid to property owners affected by the 110km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project.

Advertisement

Governor Makinde also assured that no house would be demolished without adequate compensation to the affected owners.

The assurance was given on Wednesday when the Governor visited the Ologuneru axis of the project, where he assured that all issues relating to the setback and development corridor would be resolved before the expiration of his administration in 2027.

Advertisement

He added that necessary adjustments would be made in areas affected by the project, stating that the 150-metre setback would not be exceeded in already developed areas.

According to the governor, the Circular Road is a rapid transfer network that must comply with the Highway Code for standard road setback.

Makinde commended the residents of the 38 communities affected by the project for cooperating with his government, saying 10 people would be nominated from the affected property owners to form a committee that would work closely with the New Towns and Cities Development Authority.

“I am glad that you are organised here, but what we need is mutual understanding. I told the Ministry involved that in built-up areas like this, we would stay within 150 metres, and you fence off the point, because it is a rapid transfer network. The minimum speed at which a car can move is 80 – 100km per hour.

“There is a Highway Code for setbacks and even for a single lane road, that is a federal highway, it is 50 metres. So, if they are marking beyond 150 metres, it should be disregarded. If they mark your house outside the 150 metres, disregard it.

“What this administration can do is to ensure that the second segment is completed, which is from Badeku to Moniya, which is 40 km. We are currently constructing bridges and other hydraulic structures, and I do hope that this administration will be able to complete that.

“But from Moniya to Tech U, through this point, it is another administration that would complete that.

“Personally, what I intend to do is to compensate those who are due for it. I am offering myself to solve our problems as much as possible. We all belong to this state. We might have challenges, but we will always look at how to solve them,” he said.

Makinde assured that, “No house will be demolished without any compensation. I am not the most perfect human being. So, wherever there are issues, we are ready to listen to you. This is your government. In any built-up area, we won’t go beyond the setback. That is exactly what we did in Badeku.”

Earlier, some representatives of the property owners hailed Governor Makinde as a compassionate leader, appealing to him to intervene and bring a lasting solution to the lingering matter.

While addressing the residents, the Asiwaju of Ido, Chief Niyi Akintola, commended Governor Makinde as a listening leader, adding that all property owners needed to do was to engage with him as they had done.