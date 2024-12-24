The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed serious concerns regarding the 2025 Federal Budget of Restoration, urging the federal government to prioritize transparency, accountability, and alignment with Nigerians’ needs.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), CISLAC cautioned against budget padding and the inclusion of questionable allocations, such as funds designated for scrapped ministries like the Ministry of Niger Delta and the Ministry of Sports. The organisation described such allocations as indicative of inadequate needs assessment and a disregard for accountability, calling for urgent reforms to restore public trust.

CISLAC also condemned the recurrent practice of certain legislators exploiting the budget process to allocate resources for constituency projects lacking a legal framework for monitoring and accountability. “These projects are often implemented without adherence to public procurement regulations and fail to address the genuine needs of citizens,” the statement emphasised.

From the auditor-general’s report, CISLAC highlighted irregular payments totalling over ₦197.72 billion across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2021. These violations, including systemic lapses in financial compliance and procurement processes, were cited as alarming examples of mismanagement. CISLAC called on the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly to act decisively in addressing these irregularities and recovering misappropriated funds.

The organisation further urged the National Assembly to conduct the budget process with integrity amid widespread allegations of extortion and fraudulent insertions of budget line items in ministries and parastatals. “To clear the allegations against them, members of the National Assembly must ensure the 2025 budget is transparent, credible, and free of malpractice,” the group asserted.

CISLAC also criticised parastatals that continue to receive statutory allocations without delivering tangible results. “The Auditor-General’s recommendations must guide this process. Nigerians deserve a budget that aligns with the President’s objectives, not one marred by scandals, allocations to non-existent entities, and project duplications,” the statement stressed.

The organisation called for improved legislative oversight, urging members of the National Assembly to move beyond limited engagement during budget presentations and address the misuse of funds by unaccountable agencies.

Additionally, CISLAC appealed to anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to monitor the budget process, investigate fraudulent activities, and enforce compliance with procurement laws. “The impact of this budget must be felt by Nigerians, not lost to fraud and padding,” the statement added.

As the nation anticipates the implementation of the 2025 budget, CISLAC reiterated its demand for a fiscal plan that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians. It emphasised the critical need for accountability, transparency, and disciplined execution to ensure the budget delivers measurable benefits to the people.