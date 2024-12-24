As the festive season approaches, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has urged Nigerians to prioritise their health by taking the important step of knowing their HIV status.

NACA advised in a statement signed by its head, Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe.

The director-general of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, said the holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it also provides an opportunity to make responsible and informed decisions about one’s health.

Dr Ilori said “knowing your status is a powerful step toward securing your health and protecting others.”

“We urge everyone to take advantage of the free and confidential HIV testing services available across the country,” she said.

She emphasised that while HIV remains a significant public health concern, advancements in testing and treatment have transformed it into a manageable condition. She added that early diagnosis ensures access to life-saving medications and a healthier, longer life.

Dr Ilori also highlighted the need for caution during the festive season, which often comes with increased social activities. “While celebrating, let us remember the importance of safe practices,” she advised.

“Use protection during sexual activities, and for those who choose abstinence, continue to uphold it as the safest option,” she added.

Ignorance, she noted, is no longer an excuse, as widespread access to HIV testing and education equips everyone to make informed choices.

Reaffirming NACA’s commitment to reducing the spread of HIV and achieving an AIDS-free Nigeria, Dr Ilori urged Nigerians to prioritise their health during the holidays.

“This festive season, give yourself the gift of good health by visiting the nearest health facility or community testing centre to know your HIV status,” she said.