The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on religious leaders in Kano State to speak out boldly against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and encourage men to play active roles in ending the scourge.

The appeal was made on Wednesday during an advocacy visit to the Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Project Officer of the Male Feminist Network (MFN) under CITAD, Muhammad Sani Sa’idu, said the fight against gender-based violence should not be left to women alone, stressing that men must become allies in the struggle.

“Too often, men remain silent when women are abused. But silence is complicity,” Sa’idu said. “We must move from being bystanders to active defenders of justice. If men stand up, the wall of silence will break and communities will change.”

He explained that the MFN, supported by the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) and the Ford Foundation, was working to recruit, train, and mobilise men to challenge harmful cultural practices and patriarchal systems that fuel inequality.

Sa’idu noted that many women suffer in silence due to stigma, cultural pressure or misinterpretation of religion, adding that: “A peaceful home cannot be built on fear, and no religion sanctions violence against women. When men respect women, they also protect the dignity of society.”

In his response, the CAN chairman, represented by his deputy, Rev. Bitrus Nuhu, commended CITAD for engaging with faith leaders, pledging support in addressing the issue.

“No religion accepts violence,” Rev. Nuhu said. “The church cannot fold its arms while women and girls suffer. Our voices must guide families to live in peace and mutual respect.”

The President of the Evangelical Church of Christ in Nigeria (ECCN), Rev. Kefas S. Galadima, added that faith communities must do more than condemn violence.

“Preaching alone is not enough,” he said. “Churches must provide counselling, healing and justice for victims. As scripture teaches; defend the weak and the oppressed, this is true religion.”

Sa’idu further urged clerics to expose perpetrators of SGBV, describing it as not only a personal tragedy but also a national setback.

“When you strike a woman, you wound the heart of a nation. When you uplift a woman, you uplift generations,” he emphasised.